HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 16 incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Friday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:

Information report, 11:47 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Norway Avenue.

Deceased person, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 15th Street.

Discharge firearms within city limits, 9:11 p.m. Thursday, West 11th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Harvey Road.

Petit larceny, midnight Nov. 25, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.

Petit larcey, 3:25 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of Camden Road.

Destruction of property and breaking and entering of an automobile, noon Dec. 8, 400 block of Camden Road.

Petit larceny, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.

Domestic battery, 5:19 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 7th Street.

Receiving or transferring stolen goods, possession of a controlled substance, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:34 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 8th Street.

Destruction of property and breaking and entering, 7:08 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 11:17 a.m. Thursday, Trenton Place and 6th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10:59 a.m. Thursday, 2700 block of Emmons Avenue.

Destruction of property, 9:40 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 9th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Washington Avenue.

Battery, 6:32 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:

Jesse Allen Lester, 20, was jailed at 12:35 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent and domestic battery. Bond was not set.

Charles Glen Watts, 55, was jailed at 12:35 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with accessory before the fact. Bond was not set.

Charles Levi Meeks, 26, was jailed at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.

