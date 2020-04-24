HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Destruction of property, petit larceny, noon Sunday, 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Domestic battery, 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 9th Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of West 5th Street.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 3 p.m. April 14, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, midnight Wednesday, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
Domestic battery, 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Deceased person, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Chase Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Keenan Markeese Bell, 21, was incarcerated at 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree robbery. Bond was not set.
Mark Allen Anthony Smith Jr., 41, was incarcerated at 3 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit arson in the fourth degree, a capias warrant and destruction of property. Bond was not set.