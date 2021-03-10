HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is working to identify a man accused of harassing at least one woman and peering into windows in a Southside home.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, about 10 p.m. Sunday, police were alerted to reports of separate incidents in the 800 block of 12th Avenue and 1100 block of 10th Avenue.
In the first incident, an unknown person entered a backyard and peered through a window of a home, which was recorded on surveillance video. In the second incident, a man matching the description solicited a woman and threatened to assault her.
The person is described as a black man with a dark beard, with gray hair in the beard. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan boots and a backward hat.
Cornwell said anyone who sees the suspect should call 911, or if you recognize the person, contact HPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed three new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11:23 a.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Paraphernalia, 7:20 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Sidewalks and driveways, 11:23 a.m. Monday, 400 block of Norway Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3:12 a.m. Monday, 2700 block of rear 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jerome Saunders, 42, was jailed at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Donald Scott Vandale, 49, was jailed at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Bryant Vincent Burns, 27, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with persons prohibited from possessing firearms, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $75,000.
Donald Richard Smith, 53, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of altered pseudoephedrine, possession of a controlled substance and bail piece. Bond was $30,000.