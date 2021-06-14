HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police are requesting assistance from the public in their investigation of an assault that occurred early Sunday.
At approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday, June 13, Huntington Police patrol officers were at St. Mary’s Medical Center for an unrelated matter when they were advised that a 17-year-old male had been driven to the emergency room by a family member.
The officers were told that the victim had just been beaten by several men near a parking lot that is located next to a restaurant at 10th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The victim’s injuries are serious, but specific information is not being shared due to his status as a juvenile. Detectives responded to the incident to assist patrol officers at the hospital, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; petit larceny, 1 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 12 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 11th Avenue.
Paraphernalia; intoxicating substances; prohibited acts, 4 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, value less than $1,000; burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10:16 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of 28th Street.
Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9 a.m. Saturday, 2700 block of 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 10 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Intoxicating substances; prohibited acts, 11 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Found property, 7:59 a.m. Sunday, 18th Street and 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 12:40 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of Trenton Place.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Steven Patrick Crabtree, 32, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery and attempted robbery. Bond was set at $21,000 cash/surety.
Keith Dale Travers, 34, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Stephanie Bryan Gillispie, 34, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with breaking and entering. Bond was set at $75,000 cash/surety.