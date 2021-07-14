HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify individuals who witnessed or suspects who were involved in the malicious assault of a 17-year-old male on June 13 in the 200 block of 10th Street.
Detectives have obtained still shots from security footage of a newer, black Dodge Charger with dark rims that they believe contained either witnesses, suspects or both.
Detectives also believe several other people witnessed the attack and are asking those individuals to come forward with any information.
Anyone with any knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or call HPD’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 7:50 p.m. Monday, 11th Street and 7th Avenue.
Battery, 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.
Possession with intent/delivery of a controlled substance, 11:25 p.m. Monday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Runaway juvenile, 9:51 p.m. Monday, 4200 block of Piedmont Road.
Deceased person, 8:39 p.m. Monday, Parson Street.
Battery, obstructing an officer, 7:55 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 2:30 p.m. July 9, 700 block of 13th Avenue.
Trespassing, 12:04 p.m. July 9, 200 block of 4th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11:21 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 31st Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11:26 a.m. April 1, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, 1:20 p.m. July 5, 2100 block of Enslow Boulevard.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, stolen auto/auto theft, 9 a.m. April 26, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 9:56 a.m. Monday, 8th Street and 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. July 9, West 6th Street and West 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 9:30 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 6th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Micah Deangelo Billups, 23, was jailed at 6:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a probation violation. Bond was not set.
Benjamin Joseph Midkiff, 36, was jailed at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.