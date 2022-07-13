SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Human remains were found in a wooded area in South Point, Ohio, last weekend, according to the South Point Police Department.
South Point police received a call around 3 p.m. July 9 about possible human remains along 4th Street near the Train Bridge.
Officers found the remains at the scene, but the person’s identity is unknown.
The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office, Norfolk Southern Railroad Police and Kentucky Rescue Dog Association assisted the investigation.
To report information regarding the case, call Lt. Lenny Abrams or Detective Craig Brafford at 740-377-4011.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 35 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespass, 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Grand larceny, midnight Monday, 1300 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:06 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, battery, 2 p.m. June 14, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Battery, 1:32 p.m. July 8, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:45 p.m. Monday, corner of 12th Street and Ritter Drive.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 4 p.m. June 2, 600 block of West Whitaker Boulevard.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 4th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, corner of 8th Street and 5th Avenue.
Information report, 4 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 2nd Street.
Petit larceny, forgery or uttering, 10:54 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Destruction of property, 4:11 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Found property, 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Destruction of property, 9:45 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 12th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 9:40 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Park Circle.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 8:31 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 31st Street.
Warrant service or execution, 8:15 p.m. Monday, corner of 9th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:52 p.m. Monday, unit block of Marcum Terrace.
Trespass, 1:45 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:30 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Forgery or uttering, 8 a.m. July 7, 1700 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 1:18 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 30th Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 9:30 p.m. July 9, corner of 2nd Street and 6th Avenue.
Robbery, midnight Sunday, corner of 2nd Street and 6th Avenue.
Tow-in, 11:56 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of Euclid Place.
Grand larceny, noon July 5, 900 block of 1/2 23rd Street.
Paraphernalia, 9:29 a.m. Monday, U.S. 60.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 1 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of Collis Avenue.
Trespass, 9:07 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespass, 9:23 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. June 20, 1900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Domestic battery, destruction of property, 2:30 a.m. Monday, unit block of Marcum Terrace.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000, destruction of property, petit larceny, 10:30 p.m. July 10, 1800 block of Charleston Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, 3:20 a.m. Monday, corner of 10th Street and 6th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, receiving or transferring stolen goods, 12:58 a.m. Monday, corner of 25th Street and 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Christopher Shane Foster, 54, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with accessory before the fact. Bond was not set.
Dana Harrison Hayes, 41, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was not set.
Jacob Harrison Hayes, 20, was jailed at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and burglary. Bond was not set.
Steven M. Wooten, 32, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with bond revocation. Bond was not set.