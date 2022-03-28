HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration has suspended the license of a 4th Avenue establishment at the request of the Huntington Police Department after two shootings took place in its vicinity over the past two weeks.
“During the past two weekends, there have been shootings that have occurred in the immediate area outside the Premier Pub & Grill, located in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue,” Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder said in a press release. “Now, four victims who have either been patrons of Premier or were waiting in line to enter the establishment have been struck by gunfire.”
Colder said the latest shooting on Saturday, March 26, was when the department requested that the ABCA suspend Premier’s license for the safety of the public and to allow police to investigate the incidents.
According to the ABCA suspension order, which runs through April 10 and was signed by Commissioner Fredric L. Wooton on Sunday, the ABCA can curtail or extend the suspension until the agency and HPD complete their investigation.
The order also requires the licensee to submit a detailed, written explanation of the events along with written improvement and security plans regarding its private club bar operations by April 6.
Huntington Police officers responded to reports of gunshots March 20 at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue, where they discovered a shooting had occurred in the alley between 3rd and 4th avenues.
Officers located a 39-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her ankle. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment and both injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The investigation has revealed that an argument inside Premier led to the shooting.
Huntington Police responded to another report of shots fired on the same block the following weekend, at approximately 11:30 p.m. March 26. Police discovered a man and a woman who had been shot while they were waiting in line to enter Premier.
According to police, the woman was shot in the abdomen, and the man was shot in the leg. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The man has been released from the hospital, and the woman is recovering after surgery, according to police.
To report information regarding either shooting, call the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or the HPD Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department arrested Adrian C. Horton, of Toledo, Ohio, Monday afternoon following a drug-related search warrant in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Detectives with the Huntington Police Department’s Drug Unit, special agents from the ATF, and HPD’s SWAT Team executed the search warrant at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday at 917 Monroe Ave.
Colder said receiving tips from the community is essential.
“We can not do any of this without the community’s information. We are limited on our resources, but when we partner with the community and they reach out — they call the tip line, 9-1-1, the non-emergency number ... this is a direct reflection of those results,” Corder said.
According to HPD, investigators recovered an AK-47-style, short-barreled rifle with a high-capacity magazine; a 9mm pistol with extended magazine; approximately 200 grams of fentanyl with a street value of approximately $20,000; $20,000 in cash and packaging and distribution materials consistent with selling illegal narcotics.
HPD said the search warrant was executed in response to recent shooting incidents in the city’s West End.
To report information regarding this search warrant, contact the Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported three incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:36 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 12:28 p.m. March 26, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Parking in alleys and narrow streets, 4:36 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of Magazine Avenue and East Road.
Warrant service or execution, 7:56 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of Marcum Terrance.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Craig Patrick Wysong, 32, was jailed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him on a warrant. Bond was set at $4,000.
Richard Charles Cart, 38, was jailed at 5 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny, conspiracy, and breaking and entering of auto. Bond was set at $15,000.
Mark Adam Crabtree, 36, was jailed at 12 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Mary Elizabeth Gibbs, 35, was jailed at 5 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny, conspiracy, and breaking and entering of auto. Bond was set at $5,000.
Mitzi Michelle Johnson, 55, was jailed at 10:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with embezzlement. Bond was set at $17,500.
Charles Michael London Jr., 30, was jailed at 11:01 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an outstanding warrant. Bond was set at $4,000.
Dylan Cord Hayhurst, 24, was jailed at 5:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Bond was set at $25,000.