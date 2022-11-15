HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon in Huntington.
According to a Huntington city official, the cause of the fire will be investigated.
Crews responded to the fire in the 800 block of 15th Street at approximately 1:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:08 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others, concealed weapon, 11:08 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 10:28 p.m. Nov. 2, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespass, 6:24 p.m. Monday, corner of 14th Street and 8th Avenue.
Driving under the influence less than .150, possession of a controlled substance, 3 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Battery, breaking and entering, 3:34 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, trespassing, 3:56 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 8th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Nov. 12, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Nov. 8, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Fraudulent schemes, 2:16 a.m. Oct. 18, 200 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Lee Allen Hunt, 47, was jailed at 7 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Hunt with battery and breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Phillip Jason Calfee, 38, was jailed at 7:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Calfee with accident with unattended vehicle, assault, driving revoked due to third DUI, and no insurance. Bond was set at $200 cash only.
Timothy Allan McCormick, 58, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged McCormick with driving revoked due to third DUI. Bond was set at $20,000.
