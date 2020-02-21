HUNTINGTON — Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday following the execution of a search warrant in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.
Authorities reported that after they entered the residence, five adults were located and detained. Two of the individuals were arrested after law enforcement found them in a bedroom with a half-ounce of cocaine and digital scales. The suspects were also found to be in possession of approximately 24 grams of suspected fentanyl.
Arrested were Derrick Elonta Johnson, aka “Rick,” 32, of Detroit, Michigan, and Machiesty Ann Prince, aka “Cheesy,” 39, of Salt Rock, West Virginia.
Johnson was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and bond was set at $70,000.
Prince was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine). She was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and bond was set at $34,500.
A 46-year-old Huntington woman also was arrested on two misdemeanor city warrants.
The search warrant, which occurred at 1309 Rear Monroe Ave., was the culmination of a five-month investigation by the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, according to Huntington officials.
The landlord was notified and more arrests are pending in the investigation, officials said.
DRUG BUST: Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against a Michigan man after a traffic stop in Scioto County.
During the traffic stop, troopers seized 98 grams of cocaine, worth approximately $9,800.
On Feb. 13, at 4:53 p.m., troopers stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with Michigan registration for a following-too-closely violation on U.S. 23. While interacting with the occupants, officers noticed criminal indicators. A patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle and during a probable cause search, the contraband was located, police said.
The passenger, Clay N. Richbow, 39, of Detroit, Michigan, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony.
If convicted, he could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Obstructing an officer, trespassing, 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 6th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 2:55 p.m. June 19, 200 block of High Drive.
Forgery/uttering, 2:26 p.m. Jan. 2, 800 block of 8th Street.
Battery, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of Buffington Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 6 p.m. Saturday, 4th Street and 6th Avenue.
Information report, 7:39 a.m. Wednesday, 19th Street and 11th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:52 a.m. Wednesday, 15th Street and 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 2:38 a.m. Thursday, 5th Avenue and 9th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Latrece Michelle Froe, 37, was jailed at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense shoplifting, obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Miranda Ann Jett, 40, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with obstructing, domestic battery, fleeing on foot and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Michael Beau Johnson I, 28, was jailed at 12:25 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.