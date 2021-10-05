HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a weekend Huntington fire as arson.
According to a news release from the fire marshal, the fire was reported late Saturday at an apartment building in the 100 block of 12th Street in the Altizer neighborhood of Huntington.
The building had both occupied and unoccupied apartments, but no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the state arson hotline at 800-233-FIRE.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:28 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 4:28 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of Buffington Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, midnight Oct. 1, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering of an auto and petit larceny, midnight Sept. 15, 900 block of 21st Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 10 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 2:26 p.m. Oct. 1, 100 block of South Walnut Street.
Illegal camping, 7:47 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 1:20 p.m. July 27, 800 block of Buffington Street.
Found property, 3 p.m. Oct. 1, 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Oct. 1, 1200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Breaking and entering, 8:22 a.m. Monday, 400 block of Cabell Court.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Oct. 2, 2200 block of James River Road.
Grand larceny, 3 a.m. Oct. 1, 1500 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Information report, 8:34 p.m. Sept. 30, 1900 block of Underwood Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 12:27 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
David Wayne Maynard, 35, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Clarence Lee Prater, 33, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Scott Allen Dial, 56, was jailed at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on active warrants. Bond was not set.
Jason Roy Wood, 45, was jailed at 9:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with third-offense driving on a revoked license and second-offense driving on a revoked license. Bond was not set.
Joshua Allen Little, 30, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.