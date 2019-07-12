HUNTINGTON - A Huntington man was jailed Wednesday after being accused of raping a woman in the laundry room of an apartment building last month in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Huntington.
Hasaan Rekeem Hagler, 29, was jailed at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with four counts of first-degree sexual assault. Bond was $200,000.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by Huntington Police Sgt. Matt Null, the victim contacted police June 29, stating the day before she had been raped in the laundry room of an apartment building in the 400 block of Linden Circle, which was also listed as the suspect's home.
The alleged victim told police Hagler had presented a utility knife and said "you should have just gave me what I wanted earlier" before sexually assaulting her in four different manners.
Hagler is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed two new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Domestic battery, 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of Trenton Place.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Barry Kent Mullins II, 29, was jailed at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $20,000.
Jason Douglas Burgess, 39, was jailed at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Brandon Allen Burrows, 28, was jailed at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with fleeing and driving on a revoked license. Bond was not set.
Thomas Michael Burton, 26, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving revoked for DUI third offense and no insurance. Bond was set at $26,400.
Joshua Samuel Henry, 37, was jailed at 1:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Gregory Dime Wilson, 43, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.