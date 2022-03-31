HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police are searching for a Huntington man after his girlfriend’s parents were stabbed Wednesday in the city’s Harveytown neighborhood.
Frank Lambert, 44, has been identified as the suspect and has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding.
Huntington Police patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Harvey Road at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Frank Napier, 61, and his wife, Carolyn Hart, 64, severely beaten. Lambert is in a relationship with the victims’ daughter, Tera Sue Napier.
Frank Napier and Hart were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Napier has been released, but Hart remains in the hospital as her injuries are more severe.
Huntington Police detectives and West Virginia State Police troopers visited a residence on Hickory Ridge Road in Salt Rock at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday looking for Lambert. The neighbors reported that he fled through the back of the residence on foot upon the officers’ arrival.
According to the Huntington Police Department, Lambert is considered dangerous. Detectives want to speak to Tera Sue Napier and are asking for the public’s help in locating her.
To report information regarding Tera or the case, contact the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 9th Avenue.
Battery, 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
Breaking and entering auto, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 4th Avenue.
Information report, 4:30 p.m. March 21, 1500 block of Powell Court.
Shoplifting, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, block not listed, 7th Street.
Destruction of property, grand larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9:41 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 10th Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 29th Street.
Grand larceny, breaking and entering, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Domestic battery, midnight Tuesday, 400 block of Marcum Terrace.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joel Ryan Midkiff, 25, was jailed at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance and driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
Ashley Perry, 34, was jailed at 1:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with an outstanding warrant. Bond was set at $3,000.
Amber Clark, 32, was jailed at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Matthew James Hoskinson, 30, was jailed at 1:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with domestic battery. Bond was set at $2,500.
Cassandra Markogene Stanley, 40, was jailed at 1 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.