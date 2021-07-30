HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle chase that ended in a head-on collision, Charleston police said.
Charleston police officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported in a possible carjacking incident early Friday. The driver, Bruce Hargis, then fled in the vehicle before driving the wrong way down 35th Street in Charleston and colliding head-on with another vehicle.
Hargis is charged with fleeing DUI, DUI with minor, DUI causing injury, one-way violation, red light violation, failure to maintain control, destruction of property, seat belt violation and petit larceny. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
A 7-month-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle Hargis was driving and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 11:58 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 9th Avenue.
Deceased person, 6 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, midnight July 20, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering, grand larceny, 3 a.m. Thursday, 4700 block of Bradley Road.
Information report, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Monday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Shoplifting first and second offense, 2:25 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 16th Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 8 a.m. Thursday, 7th Street and 4th Avenue.
Found property, 11:49 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 9:05 a.m. July 19, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Found property, 8:15 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
