The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230331-hd-blotter

Stephen Michael Wolford, 31, of Huntington was arrested in the early morning of March 29, 2023, after a high-speed pursuit that resulted in a car wreck.

 Photo courtesy of Jerry Garner

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high-speed pursuit that resulted in a car wreck.

Huntington police charged 31-year-old Stephen Michael Wolford with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, fleeing with property damage, fleeing from officer and person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you