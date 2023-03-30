HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high-speed pursuit that resulted in a car wreck.
Huntington police charged 31-year-old Stephen Michael Wolford with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, fleeing with property damage, fleeing from officer and person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Wolford was lodged in Western Regional Jail on a $115,000 cash bond.
A Huntington police officer saw a silver Honda Civic speeding at about 3 a.m. on 9th Avenue and failing to stop at a stop sign at the corner of 24th Street, according to the criminal complaint.
The driver failed to stop at another stop sign on 26th Street.
When officers turned their lights on, the driver of the Civic traveled in the wrong side of the road and then “began to rapidly accelerate,” driving at a speed of more than 65 mph.
The vehicle lost control approaching Roby Road causing it to strike a fence, drive over an embankment and land on its roof, Huntington Police Department officer Bradley Koeppen wrote in the complaint.
The wreck woke up multiple neighbors in the area, including Jerry Garner who was able to get a photo of the scene.
“When I got to the vehicle, I observed a white male running north onto 28th Street. I apprehended the male, later identified as (Wolford), in a parking lot beside 1465 28th Street,” Koeppen wrote.
Koeppen observed scrapes and bruises to Wolford’s head and redness on his chest and shoulder that matched a seatbelt mark.
During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement found multiple grams of tan and purple powders, a bag of 47 grams of “green vegetation with a chemical odor,” a digital scale, and a firearm.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of West 9th Street.
Domestic battery, 8:02 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 17th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Found property, 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 40th Street, Guyandotte.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, 1100 block of Euclid Place.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 3rd Street Altizer.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Information report, 2:21 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 20th Street and 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Michael Patrick Larsen, 37, was jailed at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Larson with person prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was not set.
Isaiah Lee Scragg, 25, was jailed at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Scragg with possession with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Javonte Dejuan Perry, 32, was jailed at 10:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Perry with possession with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $125,000 cash-only.
