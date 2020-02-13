HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was jailed Tuesday after being accused of violently attacking and sexually assaulting a relative in her home this week.
Nathan Han-Kyul Childers, 21, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. The West Virginia State Police in Cabell County charged him with incest, second-degree sexual assault and misdemeanor domestic battery.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Childers is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home Tuesday.
He allegedly entered the victim’s home and told her he owed his drug dealer $500 and to do exactly what he says, while threatening her with a pair of scissors. The accused began to take her clothing off and forced himself on her before the victim fought back.
He allegedly then began to beat her with his fists and wrapped his hands around the victim’s neck, choking her. He then allegedly penetrated the victim with his fingers before exposing his genitals.
The victim later told police the defendant had been sexually abusing her since 2011.
He faces a five- to 15-year prison sentence for the incest charge and 10 to 25 years for second-degree sexual assault. The misdemeanor domestic battery charge calls for up to 12 months’ imprisonment.
