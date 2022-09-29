HUNTINGTON — A child abuse complaint made by medical personnel and Child Protective Services led to charges for a Huntington man.
A Huntington officer responded to the complaint at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cabell Huntington Hospital staff and a CPS worker told the officer a 5-year-old girl was burned on her arm and back, and had marks around her neck, buttocks and facial areas.
Jacob Edward Ball, 35, was jailed at 11 p.m. Wednesday and charged with child abuse resulting in injury.
Ball was the boyfriend of the girl’s mother, and both adults’ stories of what happened to the child changed throughout the day, according to the criminal complaint.
CPS told police the mother said the child was placed in the shower and was left alone to bathe. The mother said the shower knob was turned and the child yelled that the water was too hot, but the girl had been burned by the time the mother returned.
Ball and the child’s mother arrived at the emergency room at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the complaint.
During an interview with police Wednesday, the mother said she was not home during the accident and Ball was home with the child alone.
“The two conspired to come up with a story that she was there at the residence when the injuries occurred before taking her to the hospital,” State Police Cpl. Stuart Swope wrote in the criminal complaint.
During an interview with Ball, officers said he admitted to smacking the child with his hand on her buttocks and also putting his hand on her neck as he placed her into the shower. According to the complaint, he admitted lying about the incident.
Ball was lodged in Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 21 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:46 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving under the influence greater than .150, 3:48 a.m. Thursday, corner of 26th Street and 11th Avenue.
Deceased person, 7 a.m. Sept. 23, 500 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Tow-in, Wednesday, 1000 block of 4th Avenue.
Forgery or uttering, petit larceny, 2:25 p.m. July 15, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Battery, 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, corner of 22nd Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Found property, 2:01 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Hit-and-run causing injury, 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Destruction of property, 2 a.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Marshall Avenue.
Trespass, illegal camping, 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, unit block of Northcott Court.
Domestic battery, 4 a.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of Buffington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Sept. 22, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, unit block of Lawson Court.
Disorderly conduct, 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 19th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Ean Damor Kenyale Brown, 22, was jailed at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Brown with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Derrick Deshawn Henderson, 41, was jailed at 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Henderson with domestic battery, strangulation, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Julie Ann Maynard, 47, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Maynard with possession of altered pseudoephedrine. Bond was set at $15,000.
Ryann M. Moore, 33, was jailed at 1:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Moore with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Bryan Rice, 49, was jailed at 6:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Rice with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and driving suspended. Bond was not set.
Matthew Charles Bess, 29, was jailed at 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Bess with third-offense domestic battery and person prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
Shawn Andre McCoy, 27, was jailed at 1 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged McCoy with expired registration, domestic battery, driving on a suspended license, unsafe motor vehicle and simple possession. Bond was set at $2,000 cash only.
Clayton Matthew Frye, 39, was jailed at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Frye with failure to appear. Bond was not set.