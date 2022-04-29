HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was charged with malicious wounding for attacking a man Thursday on a downtown Huntington street.
Charles Bryan Bolling, 41, is accused of attacking Daniel T. Yon, 56, of Huntington, at approximately 11:35 a.m. in the 400 block of 10th Street.
According to the criminal complaint, Bolling struck Yon in the face and head several times with a closed fist. Yon was walking southbound in the Huntington block during the incident.
Bolling also kneed Yon in the face and then kicked him in the face while he was defenseless on the ground, according to the complaint.
Yon was taken to a local hospital for multiple injuries, which included chipped teeth, a broken nose, fractured orbital socket, damaged eye muscles, and multiple bumps, cuts, and scrapes on his face and head. Yon was treated and released, but was readmitted to a hospital later Thursday due to complications.
Huntington Police Department detectives are conducting interviews and collecting evidence from the incident, which remains under investigation.
To report information regarding the incident, contact HPD’s Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:55 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, 7:19 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Assault, 7 p.m. Thursday, 4000 block of Brandon Road.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Runaway, 8:55 p.m. Thursday, 3000 block of Wallace Circle.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, 6:03 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 10 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Leaving the scene or accident causing property damage, 3:09 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:53 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 11:35 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of Marcum Terrace.
Domestic battery, 1 p.m. April 23, 2600 block of Rear Harvey Road.
Information report, noon Wednesday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespass, 9:44 a.m. Thursday, 2600 block of Wilson Street.
Deceased person, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
James Michael Gibson, 38, was jailed at 1:35 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obtaining property in return for a worthless check. Bond was set at $10,000.
Tiniqua Leigh New, 42, was jailed at 11 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with malicious wounding. Bond was set at $8,000.