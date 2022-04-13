HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was fatally shot Tuesday night, and another man was arrested at the scene.
Huntington police officers responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
The officers found the victim, Marcell A. Henry, 25, who had been shot. Henry was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police identified Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington, as the suspect in the shooting and arrested him at the scene without incident, charging him with murder in the first and second degree. Bond was not set.
According to the Huntington Police Department, the initial investigation shows that Dyke and Henry were in a physical altercation and Henry was shot after they separated.
Marshall University officials said Wednesday that the incident, which occurred in the area of campus, did not involve current students.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incident in the 24-hour period ending at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Public urination, defecation, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
License revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, driving under the influence, 1:59 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, 3:38 p.m. Tuesday, 3200 block of Riverside Drive.
Information report, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Monday, 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 6 a.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of Collis Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of Buffington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of McCoy Road.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kyle Hunter Bauman, 23, was jailed at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, attempt to commit a felony and auto tampering. Bond was not set.
Walter Lee Hill, 35, was jailed at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with strangulation. Bond was not set.