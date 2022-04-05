HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been charged in a shooting that happened March 26 in front of Premier Pub & Grill in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.
David Barreto, 33, is charged with two counts of malicious or unlawful assault and one count of wanton endangerment.
Barreto was taken into custody Monday afternoon by members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit.
A search warrant also was executed at Barreto’s residence in the 500 block of 7th Street.
The charges stem from the shooting in which a man, identified as Justin Bradley, and a woman, identified as Lanise Manning, were shot in front of the Huntington bar.
Barreto was seen at the intersection of 15th Street and 4th Avenue before he began firing a gun in the direction of the bar.
Bradley suffered a gunshot wound to the right upper leg and Manning suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen as a result.
According to the criminal complaint, a witness described Barreto as a male with a gun, wearing a dark-colored hoodie that covered his head and dark pants. Detectives collected surveillance video from surrounding locations.
Barreto was seen leaving a business in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue in the attire minutes before the shooting occurred. A witness at the business confirmed Barreto had a firearm in his possession when he left, according to the criminal complaint.
The case is under investigation, and additional charges are pending.
The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:05 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Tow-in, 8:05 p.m. Monday, near the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7:29 p.m. Monday, unit block of Pullman Square.
Information report, noon April 1, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 11 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of 5th Street Road.
Trespass, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 12:30 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 17th Street.
Domestic battery, 2 a.m., 1100 block of 17th Street.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. March 25, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:41 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Runaway juvenile, 9:09 a.m. Monday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 3:40 p.m. March 22, 900 block of 21st Street.
Trespass, 3:30 p.m. April 1, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Sunday, block not listed, Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Trespass, 10:23 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Michael Carpenter, 46, was jailed at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Bradley Scott Midkiff, 33, was jailed at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Andrew Lloyd Thompson, 38, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Dallas Aaron Stephens, 48, was jailed at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with malicious assault, burglary and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Patricia Ann McKay, 35, was jailed at 5:05 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was set at $10,000.
Logan William Bolin, 20, was jailed at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with interfering with emergency communications, domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was not set.
Ralph Dwayne Clark, 57, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a bond violation. Bond was not set.