HUNTINGTON — A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning.
According to Cabell 911 dispatch, the armed robbery was reported around 9:23 a.m. at Olive Street Market.
Jermaine Puryear, 45, was arrested and charged with armed robbery as well as another felony for being a fugitive out of Columbus, Ohio, on a separate armed robbery charge.
Early Monday, a man entered the store and asked the employee for lottery tickets, according to the Huntington Police Department. When the employee turned to get the tickets, the man brandished a pistol and demanded money from the cash register.
The employee gave cash and lottery tickets to the man, who fled the market on foot.
The investigation led to the arrest of Jermaine Puryear. Detectives executed two search warrants and recovered cash, along with the suspect’s clothing and gun thought to be used during the robbery.
Huntington Police patrol and K-9 officers, detectives and members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force responded to the call.
No bond was set for Puryear.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
A Charleston man was arrested Monday after a Huntington robbery earlier this month.
Dorian Jordan, 47, was arrested in the 900 block of 17th Street on outstanding robbery and battery warrants.
The warrants stem from a June 3 robbery at Family Dollar at 2108 8th Ave., according to Huntington Police Department.
The store’s employee reported that a man and woman were attempting to shoplift when the employee told them to leave the store.
When exiting the store, the man reportedly lunged at the victim and took their cell phone. The man then poured beer on the victim’s head, and then both fled the scene, HPD Deputy Chief Phil Watkins said.
The suspects were gone before HPD arrived. No bond was set for Jordan.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:50 a.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, trespass, 12:07 p.m. June 17, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:40 a.m. June 15, near the corner of West 10th Street and West 5th Avenue.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 7:11 a.m. June 15, near the corner of 15th Street and 3 1/2 Alley.
Robbery, 4:50 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. June 18, 400 block of Bridge Street.
Petit larceny; stolen auto or auto theft, 7:58 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, 3 p.m. June 17, 100 block of 26th Street.
Petit larceny, 7:30 p.m. June 18, 300 block of 11th Street.
Paraphernalia, trespass, 4:15 p.m. June 17, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Sunday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Bradley Wayne Hoffman, 22, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Dorian Alon Jordan, 47, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second-degree robbery and battery. Bond was not set.
Daniel Isaiah Walden, 33, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Casey Lee Hundley, 41, was jailed at 2:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.