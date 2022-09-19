HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County man is facing charges after officers say he hit a child with his vehicle Friday.
Matthew Wayne Jenkins, 34, of Huntington was charged with obstructing, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, and driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the Cabell County Magistrate Court, Jenkins was driving in his 2010 Jeep Wrangler around 5:10 p.m. Friday when he hit a 14-year-old boy.
The incident occurred around Darnell Road and Braxton Drive.
A deputy from the Cabell County Sheriff's Department arrived after a woman in the 5000 block of Darnell Road called 911 about a man on her porch.
The deputy approached Jenkins, who at first refused to identify himself.
Jenkins refused to put his hands behind his back and stepped backwards when approached by the deputy.
The deputy was able to order Jenkins to the ground and place him in mechanical restraints while he began to "tense up and resist."
A search warrant was obtained for a blood draw to determine the alcoholic content of Jenkins blood.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the results of the blood test can take up to two to three months to receive.
The juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital and admitted for his injuries.
Jenkins was lodged in Western Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:15 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burning rubbish, 3:15 a.m. Monday, 600 block of West 17th Street.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7:50 a.m. Sept. 16, 500 block of 3rd Street.
Shoplifting, 1:32 p.m. Sunday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Destruction of property, 11:41 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Marcum Terrance.
Driving under the influence, 10:14 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 9:48 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of South Walnut Street.
Information report, 6:23 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Loitering on city property, 11:14 a.m. Sept. 15, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Loitering on city property, 7:23 a.m. Sept. 14, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Assault on a police officer, firefighter or EMS, brandishing, 12:20 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of West 26th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Devontay Brian Johnson, 26, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Johnson with being a fugitive from justice and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Joshua Chadd Martin, 33, was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Martin with malicious assault on a officer, firefighter, or EMS and disarm or attempt to disarm law enforcement. Bond was set at $75,000 cash only.
Tony Boyd Pennington, 27, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Pennington with grand larceny. Bond was not set.
