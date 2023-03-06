HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was jailed last week and charged with the kidnapping of a woman.
Aaron Michael Howe, 34, was lodged at Western Regional Jail on March 3. Huntington police charged Howe with malicious assault, kidnapping and robbery.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman was dragged into a van against her will by two men — one identified as Howe — to a residence where she was beaten by another man. Howe is accused of putting out a cigarette on the victim’s leg.
“(The victim) stated that she was punched numerous times, hit with a baseball bat, bottle and a rock during the beating,” HPD Detective Aaron Lawhorn wrote.
A detective said the victim had apparent injuries, such as swollen, bruised eyes, a laceration to her forehead, and various bruises to her body.
Howe took the victim’s phone and threw it out of the vehicle, according to the complaint. The phone was later recovered and turned over to law enforcement.
A month earlier, Howe had been charged with another malicious assault in connection to his brother’s stabbing.
Cabell County 911 dispatch received a call from Lawrence County, Ohio, dispatch at about 10 p.m. Feb. 7 about a stabbing.
The victim, Anthony Howe, was in South Point and said he was stabbed by his brother at the Riverfront Park in Huntington. He told police that he did not know why his brother stabbed him.
Huntington police found a large amount of blood in the parking area next to the park bathroom. Local hospital staff reported 10 stab wounds on the victim.
Howe’s bond was set at $50,000 cash-only.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 19 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, 2:15 a.m. Monday, near the corner of West 10th Street and Jefferson Avenue.
Obstructing traffic, 3 a.m. Monday, near the corner of West 12th Street and Madison Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 12:10 a.m. Monday, block not listed, 6th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 12:43 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:15 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:30 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Found property, 9:54 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 22nd Street and 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. March 4, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8:48 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000, 11:59 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Grand larceny, domestic battery, 6 p.m. March 4, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Found property, 10:27 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 2 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of Kinetic Drive.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 10:01 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of South High Street Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 9th Avenue.
Fleeing from officer, disorderly conduct, 2:50 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of West 9th Street and Jefferson Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9:33 a.m. March 4, 2500 block of 12th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:50 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 9 p.m. March 4, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Machiesty Ann Prince, 42, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Prince with being a fugitive from justice and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $64,500 cash-only.
Jamie Allen Edwards, 51, was jailed at 12:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Edwards with burglary and destruction of property. Bond was set at $25,000.
Stephanie Nichole Heater, 34, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Heater with burglary and destruction of property. Bond was set at $25,000.
Samuel Lee Harrah Jr., 42, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Harrah with failure to register as a sex offender and receiving or transferring stolen goods. Bond was not set.
Rhey Anthony Rainey, 43, was jailed at 6:13 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Rainey with first-degree arson. Bond was set at $80,000 cash-only.