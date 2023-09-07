KENOVA — One man died Wednesday night in a head-on collision involving two vehicles on U.S. 52.
West Virginia State Police responded to the crash at about 10 p.m. on U.S. 52 near Kenova by Docks Creek Road.
Capt. R. A. Maddy said the victim, 22-year-old Bryan Daniels of Huntington, traveled south on U.S. 52 in a 2012 Ford Fusion when he crossed the center line.
Daniels struck a 2014 Jeep Cherokee with 44-year-old Teresa Thompson, of Ceredo, and her 8-year-old daughter inside.
Daniels died from injuries he sustained in the crash, Maddy said. Thompson and her daughter were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation is not complete.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 20 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:36 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 4:36 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Cabell Court.
Warrant service or execution, 12:46 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 25th Street.
Grand larceny, 7 a.m. Aug. 28, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 4:17 p.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 16th Street Road and 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 6 1/2 Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Paraphernalia, 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 7 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Fraudulent schemes, 2:35 a.m. Sept. 2, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Warrant service or execution, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Tuesday, 2200 block of 5th Street Road.
Warrant service or execution, 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Trespass, 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, stolen auto or auto theft, 12:30 a.m. 1000 block of Jackson Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Oney Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:54 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 12:54 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Chase Aubrey Percy, 25, was jailed at 5:35 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Percy with forgery and uttering. Bond was set at $10,000.
Chad Edward Holcomb, 43, was jailed at 12 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Holcomb with being a prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was not set.
Shawn Thomas Pennycook, 44, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with entering a building other than a dwelling. Bond was set at $50,000.