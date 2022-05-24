HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man died Tuesday morning after a head-on collision on Spring Valley Drive near Huntington.
Trooper J.A. McDonald and Sgt. R.J. Drake responded at about 6:40 a.m. to the fatal wreck.
According to the West Virginia State Police, Jerome Bronson was traveling north on Spring Valley Drive and crossed the center line in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra when he struck another vehicle. Bronson was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
State Police say Bronson was not wearing a seat belt.
Bronson’s vehicle struck a 2021 Jeep Cherokee driven by Michael Odell with his passenger, Lisa Odell, which was headed south on Spring Valley Drive. Odell drove off the western edge of the road, but he was not able to avoid being hit by Bronson’s car.
According to State Police, the Odells were not injured.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:42 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Franklin Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value of less than $1,000, breaking and entering auto, 8 p.m. May 17, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 3:42 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Maupin Road.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value of less than $1,000, 12:01 p.m. March 19, 500 block of 20th Street.
Warrant service or execution, information report, 11:30 a.m. Monday, unit block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 11:50 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of Medical Center Drive.
Found property, 10:40 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of Hall Avenue.
Grand larceny, auto tampering, 5 p.m. May 20, 100 block of 6th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 9:25 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Warrant service or execution, shoplifting, 9:52 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Auto tampering, 10 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Battery, 4:08 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kristopher Rush, 24, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance, obstructing, and breaking and entering. Bond was set at $36,000.
