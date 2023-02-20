HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man died in a house fire Saturday, according to West Virginia state fire marshal.
A fire occurred around 11:45 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 4300 block of Siders Avenue.
The fire marshal identified the victim as 59-year-old James Craig.
The cause of fire was undetermined, according to the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, which assisted in the response.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:38 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Breaking and entering auto, 3:38 a.m. Monday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.
Deceased person, 5 p.m. Feb. 18, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Speeding, driving under the influence less than .150, 12:26 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 28th Street and 8th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, breaking and entering, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 18, 500 block or 31st Street Rear.
Insurance required, possession of a controlled substance, 10:50 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 10th Street and 8th Avenue.
Failure to process or fingerprint, domestic assault, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of West 25th Street.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 8:25 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, counterfeiting, 3:45 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Domestic battery, 11 a.m. Sunday, 1800 block of 10th Avenue.
Theft of utilities, midnight Sunday, 2500 block of 12th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 1:55 a.m. Sunday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Discharging firearm in city limits, 3:41 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery of a police officer, fire fighter, or EMS, intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcohol, 2:40 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 8th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Ramone Perez Files, 31, was jailed at 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Files with second degree robbery. Bond was set at $25,000.
Luis Angel Damau Gonzalez, 47, was jailed at 4:55 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Damau with seven counts of wanton endangerment. Bond was not set.
Paul Michael Searls, 24, was jailed at 5:05 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Searls with attempt to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Mark Edward Canterbury, 57, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Canterbury was charged with attempt to commit a felony, domestic assault, assault and harassing phone calls. Bond was set at $12,400.
Michael Paul Morrison, 32, was jailed at 1 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Morrison with grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Robert Aubrey Williams Jr., 37, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Williams with possession of controlled substances, expired registrations and driving license suspended. Bond was set at $30,000.
James Preston Warden, 31, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Warden with breaking and entering and petit larceny. Bond was set at $25,000.