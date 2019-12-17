HUNTINGTON — Police arrested a Huntington man in connection with separate incidents in February that left two people injured.
Bradley Joe Scarberry, 40, is facing charges of first-degree robbery and domestic battery, according to criminal complaints filed Sunday in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
On Feb. 10, a woman told police she was walking with Scarberry along West 14th Street at about 6:22 p.m. when they began arguing. When they got to the intersection of West 14th Street and Van Buren Avenue, the argument escalated to the point that Scarberry pushed the woman to the ground, according to the complaints.
Scarberry allegedly struck the woman in the face with a closed fist and kicked her back area. A bystander called 911 and allegedly Scarberry fled. Police interviewed the victim, who had a slightly red right cheek, according to the complaints.
Sometime Feb. 10, Scarberry and another man were at an apartment in the 800 block of 8th Avenue when they got into an argument, according to a criminal complaint. Scarberry punched the man in the face and knocked him to the floor, according to the complaints. Scarberry continued to strike the man with a closed fist before standing over him, ripping his wallet from his pants, police said. The wallet contained two money orders. Scarberry allegedly took a knife that was inside the man’s belt holder. The victim was later taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for a fractured nose and fractured right orbital bone.
Scarberry remained in Western Regional Jail on Monday in lieu of a $40,000 bail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Monday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 8:56 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Petit larceny, noon Friday, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Petit larceny, noon Thursday, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Shoplifting, 8:10 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Battery, 6:03 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Brandishing, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering of an automobile, 11:40 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Assisting outside, 4:40 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Trespassing, 3:19 a.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Marshall Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 1:57 a.m. Sunday, 3200 block of Riverside Drive.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Scott Alan Ogdin, 47, was jailed at 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was $10,000.
Traemone Khalil Miller, 24, was jailed at 1:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was $55,000.
Merrill Jackson Lucas, 43, was jailed at 5:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was $10,000.
Rodney Nim Moore, 50, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County jailed him on a capias warrant. Bond was not set.
Richard Eugene Chapman, 43, was jailed at 1 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Dennis Wayne Snyder, 29, was jailed at 10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with grand larceny, robbery and conspiracy. Bond was $100,000.