HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after being shot in the 800 block of Madison Avenue.
Dispatchers were advised a man was shot and bleeding in the middle of the road a little after 9 p.m. in the area of West 12th Street and Madison Avenue in Huntington.
Upon arrival, Huntington Police officers discovered a 31-year-old who was shot once in the abdomen.
Detectives determined the victim was walking in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue when he was approached by an unidentified suspect, who shot him once and fled the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition and was being treated for his injury.
According to the Huntington Police Department, the injury is not considered life-threatening.
HPD is investigating the case, and detectives are requesting information or possible security footage.
To report information regarding the incident, call 304-696-4420, ext. 1034, or 304-696-4444 for anonymous tips.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value of $1,000 or more, petit larceny, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.
Lost or stolen registration, grand larceny, midnight Tuesday, 400 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Destruction of property, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of Sycamore Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 9 p.m. Tuesday, corner of West 12th Street and Madison Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 7:43 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 22nd Street.
Trespass, 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 22nd Street.
Petit larceny, 11:21 a.m. Jan. 1, 300 block of Lynda Court.
Shoplifting, 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 3:04 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 2:42 a.m. Tuesday, corner of Hal Greer and 8th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Octavious Odell Ellis, 26, was jailed at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Johnathan Randall Marcum, 40, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from carrying firearms. Bond was not set.
Randy Franklin Pack, 35, was jailed at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with no insurance, petit larceny, forgery, possession of controlled substance, shoplifting, possession of stolen vehicle, driving suspended, burglary and false information. Bond was not set.
James Thomas Robinson, 26, was jailed at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy to commit possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.