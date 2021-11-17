HUNTINGTON — A man convicted of murder in the 1990s has been jailed on federal firearm and drug charges in Huntington.
Curtis Leroy Hayes Jr., 46, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
An affidavit filed in federal court by Huntington law enforcement said investigators were conducting surveillance Nov. 10 at 1316 5th Ave. in Huntington for possible drug activity and recovered suspected heroin from individuals seen leaving the home. A traffic stop was conducted on Hayes when he was seen leaving his home. Hayes was found to be in possession of 6.7 grams of heroin.
Inside the home police found several plastic baggies, digital scales and a 9 mm pistol, along with ammunition.
During an interview, police said Hayes said he had been distributing heroin for an extended period of time, but he denied knowing the firearm was in the bedroom.
A check of his criminal history revealed he had been convicted in 1996 of murder in Cabell County and in 1995 of a firearm charge, the affidavit said.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Disorderly conduct, 2:16 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Bicycle obedience to traffic rules, 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing, 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Obstructing an officer, trespassing, fleeing from an officer, intoxication or drinking in public places, 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Stolen auto, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Information report, 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 7th Street.
Petit larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of 8th Avenue.
Information report, 1:28 p.m. Oct. 19, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of 1st Street.
Forgery and uttering, 9 a.m. Nov. 11, 100 block of West 8th Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and receiving or transferring stolen goods, 9:42 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace.
Paraphernalia, 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Charleston Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of Washington Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Caitlin Elizabeth Williams, 23, was jailed at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Glenda Jean Graley, 48, was jailed at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with child abuse creating a risk of injury. Bond was $25,000.
Billy Joe Farmer, 33, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. He was also jailed on two active warrants. Bond was $15,000.
Brodie M. Taylor, 21, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.