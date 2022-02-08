The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative photo

HUNTINGTON — Charles Allen “Chuck” Carroll, a 70-year-old Huntington man who was last seen Dec. 30, 2021, may have been spotted in Dunbar.

According to the Huntington Police Department, a person contacted WSAZ-TV on Feb. 7, stating they had possibly seen Carroll on the afternoon of Jan. 9 or Jan. 10.

The caller said the man was in a red pickup truck driving through the Kroger parking lot in Dunbar.

The truck was described as a clean-looking 2005 or 2006 Ford or Chevrolet with a West Virginia license plate. The caller said they last saw the truck crossing the Dunbar bridge toward MacCorkle Avenue.

HPD said Carroll was last seen approximately 4 p.m. Dec. 30, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Caroll, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with dark-colored tennis shoes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds, with shoulder-length dark hair with noticeable strands of gray, a salt-and-pepper beard, blue eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Caroll’s whereabouts since he was last seen is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Steve Fitz with the HPD at 304-696-4420, ext. 1023.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:15 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Destruction of property, 10:15 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.

Driving under the influence (DUI) less than .150, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, insurance required, 10:07 p.m. Monday, near the corner of West 6th Street and Madison Avenue.

Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, breaking and entering, 9 p.m. Feb. 2, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.

Grand larceny, 11:27 a.m. Feb. 3, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 500 block of West 10th Street.

Tow-in, 8:17 a.m. Monday, near the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and 12th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Charles Garrett Bennett, 45, was jailed at 3:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice, burglary, destruction of property and breaking and entering. Bond was set at $30,000.

Kevin Lemar Legrand, 21, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting, one-way violation, possession of a controlled substance and a revoked license. Bond was set at $3,200.

Brennon Chase McCoy, 29, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving under the influence and no car insurance. Bond was set at $8,000.

Brant Thomas Cochran, 34, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and driving under the influence (DUI). Bond was set at $15,000.

