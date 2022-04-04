HUNTINGTON — A 33-year-old Huntington man reported that he was stabbed Sunday after an argument.
At approximately 4:15 p.m., Huntington Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 500 block of the alley between 6th and 7th avenues for a reported stabbing.
The man told officers he and an unknown man had an argument, which resulted in him being stabbed once by the unknown man.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to HPD, his injury was not considered to be life-threatening.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, midnight Monday, unit block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property; wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 11:58 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 20th Street and 9th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 10:44 p.m. Sunday, unit block of Marcum Terrance.
Destruction of property, 8:51 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Maupin Road.
Paraphernalia, 1:03 p.m. April 1, 200 block of Short Street Guyandotte.
Paraphernalia, 12:36 p.m. April 1, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 4 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 5 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 3 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 14th Street.
Domestic battery; strangulation, 2:46 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Roby Road.
Arson, burning etc., of a dwelling or outbuilding, 2:39 p.m. 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 3:30 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 7th Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 3:54 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 8th Street and 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Alec Sasha Dulee-Kinsolving, 33, was jailed at 2:35 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with display to minor obscene matter and soliciting a minor via computer. Bond was set at $100,000.
Jerry Lynn Florence Jr., 46, was jailed at 1:55 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with soliciting a minor via computer. Bond was set at $75,000.
Stephanie Angeline Kerns, 45, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons. Bond was set at $79,000.
Aaron Elijah Lloyd, 36, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was set at $51,500.
James Scott Morford, 38, was jailed at 8:05 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with soliciting a minor via computer. Bond was not set.
Jacob Ronnie Collins, 25, was jailed at 4:50 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with soliciting a minor via computer. Bond was not set.
Christopher Jack Lemaster, 39, was jailed 9:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Samuel Elliot Miller, 31, was jailed 10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with destruction of property and burglary. Bond was not set.
Heather Dawn Bailes, 44, was jailed 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with an outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.