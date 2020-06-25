HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man wanted on Virginia heroin charges was arrested Wednesday morning by a Milton police officer conducting highway safety patrol along Interstate 64.
Derrick Deray Clark, 29, of Huntington, was jailed at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday. The Milton Police Department charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
According to the Milton Police Department, patrol officer Justin Rakes stopped a vehicle along I-64 for an equipment violation Wednesday. After he allegedly smelled marijuana, Rakes requested backup and the occupants were removed from the vehicle.
A pistol with an extended magazine was found inside the vehicle. Clark, who had been the passenger, said he owned the vehicle.
The officers later found Clark was a wanted fugitive by the U.S. Marshals in Arlington, Virginia, for charges alleging heroin distribution.
He was taken into custody at housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Possession of a controlled substance and warrant service, 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
First and second degree shoplifting, 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Deceased person, 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Harvey Road.
Auto tampering and petit larceny, 5 p.m. June 19, 1200 block of 3rd Avenue.
Open container, 3 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Unknown, 9:30 p.m. June 20, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
Petit larceny and destruction of property, 7:07 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 10th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Walter Donald Hayes III, 43, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering other than a dwelling. Bond was not set.
Dorian Shawn Downs, 33, was jailed at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was not set.
Kailen Michael Madden, 28, was jailed at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with domestic battery, second-degree robbery and failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $75,000.
Daniel Kirby Nelson, 28, was jailed at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with child neglect, attempt to commit a crime, battery on a police officer, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, domestic assault, second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, domestic battery, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, third offense domestic battery, domestic battery, second offense domestic battery, obstructing and grand larceny. Bond was not set.