HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police officers charged two Huntington men who they say were connected to the May 13 armed robbery of King Mart in Huntington and the robbery of a Marathon in South Point, Ohio, the following day.
First-degree robbery warrants were obtained Saturday for Tyler Workman, 25, and Jonathon Owens, 23, in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Workman was arrested Saturday evening at the scene of the second robbery at the Marathon gas station by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Huntington Police were dispatched at about 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 2100 block of 5th Avenue West in Huntington when an anonymous caller reported seeing Owens. The caller said he was dropped off at an apartment complex.
After arriving at the apartment complex, police apprehended Owens and took him into custody. Along with a first-degree robbery charge, he was charged with obstructing an officer and has a bond set at $55,000.
According to Huntington police, Workman will be extradited to Cabell County for arraignment on his first-degree robbery warrant for the May 13 King Mart incident.
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:46 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Robbery, 2:46 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of West 3rd Street and Washington Avenue.
Failure to process or fingerprint, warrant service or execution, 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 11:07 p.m. Monday, unit block of 27th Street.
Child abuse resulting in injury, 9:33 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Marcum Terrace.
Discharge of firearms within city limits, 8:53 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 4th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, trespass, 6:13 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:13 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 8th Avenue alley.
Warrant service or execution, 3:05 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Information report, 12:30 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of Adams Avenue Alley.
Runaway juvenile, 2:56 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Camp Street.
Found property, 12:45 p.m. 1400 block of 6th Avenue.
Fleeing from officer, no vehicle, warrant service or execution, 12:10 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of West 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. May 14, 600 block of Wetzel Court.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of Merrill Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Johnathon Michael Owens, 23, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with 1st degree armed robbery and obstructing an officer. Bond was set at $55,000.
Troy Allen Stephens, 28, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
Christopher James Arrington, 44, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.