HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday.
Interim Huntington Police Chief Eric Corder said the shooting was reported about 3 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 3000 block of 5th Avenue. The initial report indicated several shots had been fired from the residence.
When officers arrived, they found Peyton N. Simpson, 25, of Huntington, dead at the scene.
The shooter was identified, but police declined Tuesday to name them. The investigation remains ongoing.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 7:50 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance and DUI causing bodily injury, 7:50 p.m. Monday, 5th Street and Interstate 64 eastbound off ramp.
Trespass, 3:40 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card value less than $1,000, 2:39 p.m. Oct. 13, 600 block of 10th Street.
Battery, 1:15 p.m. Monday, first block of Pogue Street.
Petit larceny and warrant service, 1:15 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Harassment, 9:49 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 7th Street.
48-hour parking violation, 9:40 a.m. Monday, Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property and petit larceny, 2:30 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of Franklin Avenue.
Information report, 9:36 a.m. Oct. 17, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Strangulation, 7:30 a.m. Monday, 800 block of West 11th Street.
Stolen auto, 1:41 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:.
Mackenzie Ross Mulloy, 26, was jailed at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with destruction of property, battery, no insurance, DUI and expired registration. Bond was not set.
Matthew David Chavez, 22, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with embezzlement. Bond was not set.
Lindsay Renee Ball, 43, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Jason David Priestley, 41, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was not set.
Robert Dwight Dixon, 38, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with prohibited person with a firearm, kidnapping, second-offense domestic assault, obstructing and brandishing. Bond was $10,000.