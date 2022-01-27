HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury after her 16-month-old child had to be revived and later tested positive for fentanyl.
Alexis Chantelle Perry, 28, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with child neglect resulting in injury.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by the Huntington Police Department, around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Cabell County EMS responded to a report of an infant not breathing.
When they arrived, emergency medical technicians administered Narcan to the infant, the child of Demarcus and Alexis Perry, which improved the child’s condition.
The infant was taken for treatment at Cabell Huntington Hospital, where a urine test showed a positive result for the opioid fentanyl.
During an interview, police said Alexis Perry acknowledged she was the sole parent in custody of the infant at the time of the incident. Police wrote that Perry could not provide a reasonable explanation as to how the infant came into contact with and/or ingested the drug.
The child is in critical condition and the extent of their injury is unknown.
Demarcus Anthony Perry, 27, of Huntington, was also jailed Wednesday morning and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Alexis Perry’s bond was set at $40,000 cash only.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Runaway, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nickel Plate Road.
Runaway, 10:03 p.m. Wednesday, Nickel Plate Road.
Warrant service or execution, trespass, 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 2nd Street.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Petit larceny, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 30th Street.
Destruction of property, 7:33 p.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000, 3:11 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021, 2300 block of Vinton Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value of $1,000 or more, 2:31 p.m. Jan. 18, 1800 block of West 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, fraudulent schemes, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:25 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Grand larceny, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Adam T. Woods, 41, was jailed at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing and destruction of property. Bond was set at $50,000.
Gregory Terrell Henry-Mason, 23, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Joseph Leslie Sizemore, 39, was jailed at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing, possession of controlled substance, receiving or transferring stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, and fugitive from justice while being on an active DUI warrant. Bond was set at $46,000.
Sara Elizabeth Adkins, 31, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with bail piece and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Steven Todd Salmons, 36, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.
Megan Lee Derevage, 30, was jailed at 1 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with obstructing and possession of marijuana. Bond was not set.