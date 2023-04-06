HUNTINGTON — A 41-year-old man died in a shooting late Wednesday, said Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins.
HPD detectives began a homicide investigation into the shooting that occurred minutes before 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Watkins said officers provided aid to the victim, Jermaine M. Johnson, who was taken to a local hospital. Johnson was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No arrests have been made, but two suspects have been identified. Watkins said Antonio Roland and Rafael Solomon were present during the shooting.
Watkins has requested Roland and Solomon call HPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420, ext. 1025, to speak to detectives.
To report information regarding the incident, call HPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420, ext. 1083, or leave an anonymous tip at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Breaking and entering auto, destruction of property, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 1 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 22nd Street.
Discharging firearm in city, 10:36 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of West 7th Street.
Destruction of property, 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Chesapeake Street.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 9th Street.
Grand larceny, 12:48 p.m. March 21, 500 block of 9th Street.
Petit larceny, 4:30 p.m. March 31, 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
