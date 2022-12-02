HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police investigated an incident early Friday that left a woman with a minor gunshot wound.
At approximately 5 a.m., Huntington Police officers witnessed a single-vehicle crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue.
The officers discovered that a 23-year-old woman who was an occupant in the vehicle had just suffered a minor injury to her left leg caused by a firearm, according to a news release. Cabell County EMS took the woman to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers located a handgun inside the vehicle. According to police, the driver’s and occupants’ statements were inconsistent; however, based on their initial investigation, it is not believed that anyone outside the vehicle was involved.
Police also said they did not believe the woman’s injury was the result of maliciousness, according to the release.
The following information was provided by Huntington Police Department records:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:49 a.m. Friday. Because individual reports were not made available, these are the only known details.
Illegal camping, 2:49 a.m. Friday, 400 block of 4th Street.
Misdemeanor destruction of property, 9:40 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Grand larceny, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Charleston Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an automobile, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
False pretenses with a value of $1,000 or more, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of West 7th Avenue.
Information report, 11:32 a.m. Aug. 23, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Stolen automobile/automobile theft, 6:20 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by Western Regional Jail booking records:
Allen Mykel Singer, 26, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Singer with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Ricky Huffman, 31, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Huffman with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Dale Lee Hughes, 58, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Hughes with possession with intent and as a prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was not set.
Ryan Alan Stone, 36, was jailed at 11:05 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed Stone on a circuit order. Bond was not set.
Joseph Edward Brooks, 57, was jailed at 10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Brooks with obstructing, possession with intent and being a prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was set at $2,500.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
