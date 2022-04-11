HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man died Monday afternoon after a vehicle ran off the road into his yard in West Huntington.
According to Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers, Huntington Police patrol officers responded to a traffic accident about 4:25 p.m. Monday, April 11, in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue.
The initial investigation shows officers determined a vehicle ran off the road, struck a parked vehicle and continued through a chain-link fence into the front yard of a residence before striking a 76-year-old man, who died at the scene from his injuries.
Two of the three occupants of the vehicle were taken by emergency medical services for treatment at a local hospital. The severity of their injuries was unknown as of press time.
Traffic accident specialists with HPD also responded to the scene Monday evening and were conducting an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the crash.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported one incident in the 24-hour period ending at 11:05 p.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 11:05 p.m. April 8, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Tina Marie Brown, 44, was jailed at 10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with driving on a license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons. Bond was not set.
Vanessa Lynn Dennis, 44, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Keith Stanley Carter, 49, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with violation of bond and obstructing an officer. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
Christopher John Smith, 53, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm and driving on a license revoked for third DUI. Bond was not set.
