HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting reported Monday in the 800 block of 12th Street.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the police responded to the shooting about 1:20 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot and identified several potential witnesses or people possibly involved.
The man, whose name was not released Monday, was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.
The forensics unit is processing the scene and detectives are interviewing witnesses to determine what occurred.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 12:38 p.m. Monday.
Towing requirements, 12:38 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 12;30 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 26th Street.
Information report, 8 a.m. Friday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Disorderly conduct, 11:15 p.m. June 2, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Driveway blocking, 3:14 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Rotary Road.
Destruction of property, burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of Camden Road.
Information report, 9:15 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 9:11 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Loitering on city property, 9:21 a.m. June 16, 400 block of 9th Street.
Loitering on city property, 7:43 p.m. June 14, 400 block of 9th Street.
Destruction of property, 12 p.m. Friday, 3000 block of Waverly Road.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
William Isacc Staten, 27, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of paraphernalia and receiving and transferring stolen property.
Amanda Jeri Triplett, 41, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with grand larceny, tampering with a motor vehicle and fleeing on foot. Bond was not set.