HUNTINGTON — Police are seeking information about a Saturday shooting that happened along Artisan Avenue in Huntington and left one man injured.
According to Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder, about 12:23 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the scene of a fight in the 1800 block of Artisan Avenue. While officers were en route, they got a report of shots being fired.
When they arrived, officers found a 28-year-old Huntington man who sustained three gunshot wounds to his legs.
Neither the victim nor his acquaintance could provide details regarding suspects or a motive for the shooting. Both said they were intoxicated.
Other witnesses who saw the incident fled prior to officers arriving.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was in stable condition following the shooting. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Officers processed the scene for evidence and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
FATAL CRASH: On Monday, the Huntington Police Department identified Jason M. Wilson, 46, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, as the victim of a deadly car crash last month.
Police said Wilson was the driver in a single-vehicle crash about 9 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 3100 block of 8th Avenue in Huntington.
Huntington Police traffic specialists determined Wilson lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the 31st Street overpass bridge at 8th Avenue. He was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time and died at the scene.
The investigation into the circumstances of what caused the crash is still active.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:10 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery and strangulation, 4:10 a.m. Monday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer and trespassing, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Street.
Grand larceny and breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Friday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Shoplifting, 7:01 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Brandishing, 5:29 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
False pretenses with a value of less than $1,000, 2 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Warrant service, 3:49 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 10th Avenue.
Warrant service, 12:06 p.m. Sunday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 10:03 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Found property, 12:40 a.m. Sunday, 4400 block of Altizer Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
James Louis Borrell, 39, was jailed at 5:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Phillip Antoine Rucker, 42, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen goods and being a person prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was not set.
Kevin Scott Fox, 37, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on four active warrants. Bond was not set.
Donald Keith Moore, 53, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
David Wade Queen, 46, was jailed at 2:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm, attempt to commit a felony, obstructing and intimidation of a public officer. Bond was not set.