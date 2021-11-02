HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that occurred near a busy road.
Newly appointed Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder said patrol officers responded to a local hospital at 11:10 p.m. Monday on a call of a 23-year-old Huntington woman with a gunshot wound, which is believed to be non-life-threatening.
Police say evidence indicates the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue, near Hal Greer Boulevard, where the victim and two others had been parked in a vehicle when a second vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots at them, Colder said.
Immediately after the shooting, the three occupants in the vehicle drove to a local hospital. The shooting victim received medical treatment, but the other two individuals fled before officers arrived.
Detectives are working to identify the individuals involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is advised to call the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
STANDOFF: A man was arrested in the Altizer neighborhood of Huntington on Monday after a brief standoff with police.
Colder said Zachary T. Miller, 32, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and with intent to deliver and obstructing an officer.
Huntington Police patrol officers responded to a home on Lawson Court in Huntington about 6:30 p.m. Monday, where there had been reports of shots being fired during a domestic dispute. After officers' failed attempts to contact those inside, the police department’s SWAT team was deployed.
After a brief standoff, the occupants exited the home and no injuries were reported.
A search warrant followed their exit and officers received drugs and two firearms.
The investigation into whether shots were actually fired during the initial incident is ongoing and more charges could be filed once the investigation is complete.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 18 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:08 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespass, 4:08 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Underwood Avenue.
Information report, 1:53 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 11th Avenue.
Unlisted, 6:31 p.m. Monday, unlisted.
Runaway juvenile, 1 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of Water Street.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms and possession of a controlled substance, 6:11 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 10th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 9:04 a.m. Monday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 2:10 p.m. Monday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Petit larceny, 12 p.m. Monday, 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Vehicle security and operators or motorcycle, 12:26 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, 11:30 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 6th Avenue.
Open container, 8:45 a.m. Monday, 500 block of West 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:31 a.m. Oct. 18, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service and obstructing an officer, 4:26 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of West 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of Jackson Avenue.
Information report, 9:40 p.m. Oct. 17, 800 block of 12th Avenue.
DUI greater than .150 and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, 11:35 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Martin Francis Hayden III, 59, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with prohibited person with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, DUI and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons.
Zachary Todd Miller, 32, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Bethany Leaanne Davis, 56, was jailed at 5:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with burglary and battery. Bond was $10,000.
William Edward Farmer, 37, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender and second-offense domestic battery. Bond was $22,000.
Kayla Marie Salyers, 27, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with uttering, forgery, possession of a controlled substance and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.