HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate the shooting of a man Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue just before 10 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.
A 31-year-old Huntington man was shot in the side of his torso and taken to a local hospital.
Huntington Police reported the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.
The victim told police he was approaching his vehicle when he was encountered by a Black man he did not know who brandished a firearm and shot him.
The victim, who was also armed, shot at the suspect, who fled the area westbound, according to police.
According to the Huntington Police Department, the suspect dropped an AR-15-style firearm. A suspect or motive in the shooting had not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon.
To report information or provide security footage, contact Huntington detectives at 304-696-4420, ext. 1066, or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue Rear.
Destruction of property, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, 5 p.m. July 26, 1500 block of Ritter Boulevard.
Breaking and entering auto, 9:45 p.m. Monday, 600 block of Marion Court.
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 8:03 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Oct. 18, 500 block of West 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
Deceased person, 6:33 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Destruction of property, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Peter L. Frolander, 38, was jailed at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Frolander with driving on a license suspended for non-DUI, possession with intent to deliver, being a person prohibited from carrying firearms and transfer of a stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $49,500.
David Brian Neece, 42, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Neece with probation violation. Bond was not set.
Robert Nathaniel Underwood, 20, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Underwood with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and domestic battery. Bond was set at $20,000.
Erica Dawn Black, 25, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Black with aggravated driving under the influence, child neglect and battery. Bond was set at $13,000.
Brandy Vanessa King, 26, was jailed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged King with conspiracy and possession of meth precursor. Bond was set at $40,000.
Joshua Ryan Maynard, 35, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Maynard with burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was set at $15,000.
Garrett Daniel Mills, 43, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Mills with third-degree sexual assault, sexual intrusion and sexual abuse. Bond was set at $100,000.
Brian Ashton Smith, 42, was jailed at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Smith with second offense of domestic battery and third offense of domestic assault. Bond was set at $25,000.