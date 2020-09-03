HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating after a man was found shot around noon Thursday along Oney Avenue.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police were called to the scene near the intersection of Oney Avenue and Highland Street, where they found Jeremiah S. Walker, 30, of Huntington, who had been shot.
Walker was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.
Officers and detectives were still on scene as of Thursday afternoon, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. The individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
DUI less than .150 and retaliation against public official, 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 4th Street.
Information report, 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Bruce Street.
Wanton endangerment, 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Collis Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny and receiving or transferring stolen goods, 6:54 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Gallaher Street.
Petit larceny, 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Aug. 14, 1100 block of 10th Avenue.
Found property, 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Warrant service, 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Panhandling, 10:19 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 9:41 a.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Jackson Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, Main Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Addonis Maurice Hester, 46, was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with threats to public official, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and first-offense DUI. Bond was not set.