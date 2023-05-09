The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX police icon5.jpg
Metro Creative photo

HUNTINGTON — A small business that celebrated its grand opening less than three months ago was broken into this week.

While Boujee Boards by Roz owner Roslyn Bradshaw was in the middle of her morning grocery haul on Tuesday, she received a call that her business doors were open. Her business did not open for another hour, so she felt sure it was a mistake.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you