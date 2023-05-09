HUNTINGTON — A small business that celebrated its grand opening less than three months ago was broken into this week.
While Boujee Boards by Roz owner Roslyn Bradshaw was in the middle of her morning grocery haul on Tuesday, she received a call that her business doors were open. Her business did not open for another hour, so she felt sure it was a mistake.
Once Bradshaw arrived to the business located inside the Progress Building in downtown Huntington, she witnessed the doors wide open and the mess.
Just five days before Mother’s Day — a big day for her business — gifts, meats and cheeses, charcuterie boards and boxes, a Square reader, cash and even dishwashing soap were stolen.
“I’m just a loss for words right now,” the single mother said. She said she paid for the business out of pocket.
Bradshow said Huntington Police collected footprints from a chair and handprints from the wall. From the look of the scene, Bradshaw believes the suspect climbed inside through the gap above the business.
Bradshaw said police suspect that the person later realized the doors locked from the front and needed assistance from another person. The lock on the door was stolen as well.
An owner from a nearby business provided Bradshaw with video footage of two men attempting to go through the building’s back gate Monday night but were unsuccessful. Bradshaw said she thinks the two were able to go through the front door.
Surveillance footage from City Hall and the Cabell County Courthouse will be reviewed by law enforcement.
“The hard part is getting everything clean ... they just trashed the place,” Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw had to reach out to eight customers who had orders Tuesday because of the stolen goods. She plans to reopen her business by Thursday to complete Mother’s Day orders.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 18 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 11th Street and 7th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, possession of a controlled substance, driving license revoked due to driving under the influence, 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 21st Street and 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:55 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. May 6, 300 block of Oney Avenue.
Trespass, 4:58 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:15 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 12th Street and 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, strangulation, 7:30 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of Overlook Drive.
Information report, 6 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of Rice Avenue.
Battery, 4:09 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Driving under the influence less than .150, possession of a controlled substance, 3:27 a.m. Monday, near the corner of North Edgemont Road and South Edgemont Road.
Breaking and entering, 4 p.m. May 4, 600 block of Washington Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 1:05 p.m. Monday, 700 block of West 7th Street.
Destruction of property, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of West 26th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. May 6, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, unauthorized dumping, 4:40 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Fleeing from officer, no vehicle, breaking and entering auto, 5 a.m. Monday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 12:04 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 29th Street.
Domestic battery, 12:45 a.m. Monday, 400 block of Adams Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Van Allen Webb Jr., 42, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Webb with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $25,000.
Dajohn Allen Davis, 27, was jailed at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Davis with 11 counts of wanton endangerment. Bond was set at $55,000.
Shane Paul Edie I, 32, was jailed at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Edie with fleeing and third offense of shoplifting. Bond was not set.