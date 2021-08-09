HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend.
According to Bryan Chambers, communications director for the City of Huntington, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1400 block of 9th Avenue, where they found a 41-year-old man was shot once in the forearm.
He was taken to a hospital and treated for the non-life-threatening injury.
Huntington detectives are investigating the incident, but no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:20 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service, 12:20 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 4 p.m. Sunday, 250 block of Oakland Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, insurance required and DUI greater than .150, 6:28 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.
Retaliation against a public official or any person involved in official proceedings and intoxication or drinking in public places, 6:41 p.m. Sunday, 2800 block of Washington Boulevard.
Domestic assault, 11 a.m. Sunday, 3500 block of Nickel Plate Road.
Warrant service, 11:23 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of 11th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of Vison Street.
Paraphernalia, 7:35 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Adams Avenue.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 11:20 a.m. Friday, 900 block of 4 ½ Alley.
Trespass, 10:38 a.m. Aug. 5, 400 block of 9th Street.
Deceased person, 4 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of Michigan Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 9th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 3:13 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Found property, 12:31 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Richard Joseph White, 40, was jailed at 9:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense DUI, second-offense domestic battery, third-offense driving on a revoked license, driving suspended and unlawful restraint. Bond was $15,000.
Tina Nicole Blackburn, 35, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver heroin. Bond was not set.