HUNTINGTON -- Huntington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a 6th Avenue apartment Thursday.
According to Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers, at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Huntington patrol officers were sent to a residence in the 500 block of 6th Avenue for a welfare check.
After entering an apartment, officers discovered the woman's body inside. Officers remained on scene throughout the day with detectives, who are investigating the death.
More information is expected to be released at a later time.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING: Krystal Ann Ash, 34, of Salt Rock, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after she was accused of severely beating a girl. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department charged her with malicious wounding, battery and assault.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, while at a home in the 4700 block of W.Va 10, during a fight Wednesday, Ash grabbed the victim, a high school student, by the hair and slammed her head into concrete before kicking her head when she attempted to get up. A witness said the defendant struck the victim several times in the face with her hands, a flashlight and the edge of her phone.
Ash is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:58 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 2:58 a.m. Thursday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Warrant execution, 8:02 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of Buffington Avenue.
Battery, midnight Wednesday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Forgery and uttering, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, midnight Monday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:25 p.m. Sept. 1, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny and fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, 11 p.m. Sept. 4, 2100 block of West 5th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 9:31 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Bridge Street.
Trespass, 5:26 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:59 a.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant execution, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Wayne Franklin Dailey, 44, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Antonio Michael Mendoza, 19, was jailed at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with forgery and uttering. Bond was $10,000.
Michael Lee Toppings, 44, was jailed at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
James Edward Moore II, 33, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Bond was $100,000 cash-only.
Austin Caleb Boggs, 24, was jailed at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with malicious assault. Bond was $50,000.
Jesse Arron Blevins, 35, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was $10,000 cash-only.