HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found in a Southside alleyway Wednesday.
According to Eric Corder, interim Huntington Police chief, Melinda Stephens, 49, of Huntington, was found dead in a vehicle about 8:41 a.m. in the 500 block of 10 ½ Alley.
Stephens’ body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and the case is being investigated by HPD’s detective bureau.
The police department is asking the public for assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the bureau at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, 4700 block of Bradley Road.
Domestic battery and warrant service, 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Bridge Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Richmond Street.
Information report, 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 12:27 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
DUI les than .150, 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Monday, 3900 block of 4th Avenue.
Conspiracy to commit a felony and receiving or transferring stolen goods, 4:18 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Oney Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Curtis Lee Adkins, 43, was jailed at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $10,000.
Nathon Stone, 29, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Shane Kelly Fulkerson, 43, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, persons prohibited from carrying a firearm, no insurance, fleeing, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and no registration. Bond was not set.
Shawn Pierce Robinson, 49, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $7,500.