HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating the third armed robbery to occur within the 1400 block of U.S. 60 in the past month.
Eric Corder, interim chief of the Huntington Police Department, said Wednesday the latest incident was reported at about 8 a.m. Wednesday at Smokie’s Smoke Shop, 1407 U.S. 60 near Huntington.
An employee told police a man showed them a weapon and demanded money, to which employees complied by handing over an undisclosed amount of money before the suspect fled.
Huntington police officers, the K-9 unit and detectives responded, but failed to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a lean build. His face was covered with a mask with holes cut out for eyes.
Police are also investigating robberies that occurred at a gas station in the same block July 8 and July 15. In both incidents, a man wearing a mask and wielding a firearm robbed the Red Lightning Exxon at 1413 U.S. 60. The suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money both times.
Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 7:49 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Fourth-degree arson, 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering, 4 p.m. Monday, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Shoplifting, 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
Domestic battery, 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.
Deceased person, 9 a.m. Aug. 7, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 8th Street.
Disorderly conduct and intoxication or drinking in public places, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 9th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, underage consumption and fleeing from an officer without a vehicle, 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Isaiah Donte Atkins, 27, was jailed at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI. Bond was not set.
Cantrell Dashon Foreman, 29, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Tyrone Devon Williams, 38, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Michael Ray McMillian, 29, was jailed at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with breaking and entering and petit larceny. Bond was $7,500.
Matthew Travis Russell, 31, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with transporting a controlled substance into the state with intent to deliver. Bond was $50,000.