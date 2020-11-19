HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery was reported early Thursday in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, at about 2 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to Speedway at 2498 3rd Ave. on reports of a robbery.
An employee told police an unknown person entered the store, presented a gun and demanded money from the register.
The suspect fled in an unknown direction and no arrests have been made.
Officers processed the scene and collected evidence. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2:01 a.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Breaking and entering, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 2:01 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Leaving the scene, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended or revoked license, 12:19 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering of an auto, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult and fraudulent use of a credit card, 12:01 a.m. Nov. 6, 600 block of 6th Street.
First-degree robbery, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 31st Street.
Destruction of property, 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of Auburn Road.
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of 10th Avenue.
Trespassing on railroad tracks, 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 7 ½ Alley.
Paraphernalia, 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 6th Avenue.
Fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, 12:01 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 11th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, improper registration, insurance required, 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Davis Street.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Warrant service, 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Commerce Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Rodney Bulley, 32, was jailed at 10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $146,000 cash only.