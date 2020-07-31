HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting reported in Huntington early Friday morning.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, at about 1:50 a.m. Friday officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1800 block of Artisan Avenue. Upon arrival, they found Jonathan Black, 31, of Huntington, who had a gunshot wound to the outside of his left calf.
Detectives responded, along with patrol officers, to collect evidence and interview witnesses. The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests had been made as of press time Friday.
WANTON ENDANGERMENT: A Branchland man was arrested on warrants Thursday after he was accused of hitting a woman and then firing a gun around children.
Cody Browning, 31, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department charged him with wanton endangerment, shooting a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and domestic battery. A $42,500 cash-only bond was set.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Browning discharged a firearm several times July 17 toward at least two juveniles at 1224 Bowen Creek Road in Branchland.
The misdemeanor domestic battery charge states he punched a woman Oct. 24, 2019, in the face, causing her mouth to bleed.
He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Malicious or unlawful assault, 1:37 a.m. Friday, 1800 block of Artisan Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, midnight Thursday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Found property, 5:35 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Leaving the scene with property damage and warrant service, 4:34 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 11 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of South Staunton Road.
Breaking and entering of an auto and grand larceny, 1 p.m. Thursday, 3rd Avenue.
Stolen auto, 9 p.m. Thursday, 2000 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 4th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 5 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 10th Avenue.
Obstruction of traffic, 8:10 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Bruce Street.
Breaking and entering, 6:05 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and second-offense DUI, 6:12 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jeremy Tyler Carico, 33, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $5,000.
David Lynn Adkins, 48, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny, no insurance, no registration, driving revoked for DUI, improper registration and driving suspended. Bond was not set.
Russell Anthony Czerpak, 26, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.