HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating two robberies that occurred in the past week at a U.S. 60 gas station.
According to Interim Chief of Police Eric Corder, police are investigating robberies that occurred in the 1400 block of U.S. 60 in Huntington at about 7 p.m. July 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday.
In both incidents, a male wearing a mask and wielding a firearm robbed the Red Lightning Exxon at 1413 U.S. 60. The suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money both times.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Police are investigating to determine if the incidents are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:44 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 9:15 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
Information report, 9:44 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Short Street.
Fraudulent schemes, noon July 12, 2300 block of Johnstown Road.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
DUI less than .150, 2:33 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Ferguson Road.
Fleeing from an officer, no vehicle and domestic assault, 11:23 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 8th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 11:05 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of West 11th Street.
Petit larceny, 10:48 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Deceased person, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of Rotary Road.
Failure to process, obstructing an officer, receiving or transferring stolen goods and brandishing, 2 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Alberta Marie Adkins, 30, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving and transferring stolen property. Bond was $7,500.
Aryn Patrick Ivie, 33, was jailed at 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Shawn Davis Mullen, 42, was jailed at 9 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.